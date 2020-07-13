Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Texas keeps ‘The Eyes of Texas’ despite athlete demands

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The University of Texas announced a series of steps Monday intended to make itself more welcoming to its Black students but stopped short of shelving “The Eyes of Texas” song that a number of athletes have said needs to go because it has racist undertones. Jay Hartzell, the interim president of the university’s flagship campus […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UT President To Meet With Student Groups On Athletes' Demands To Ditch 'The Eyes Of Texas' [Video]

UT President To Meet With Student Groups On Athletes' Demands To Ditch 'The Eyes Of Texas'

The athletes said last week they won’t help the school recruit future athletes and won't participate in alumni events as they typically do.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Texas keeps 'The Eyes of Texas' despite athlete demands

 The University of Texas has rejected calls by its athletes to change a school song that they believe has racist undertones
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

RemadnaKXAN

Nabil Brent Remadna KXAN RT @KXAN_News: The University of Texas will make more than a dozen changes to better support and welcome its Black student athletes but wil… 8 minutes ago

MSNSports

MSN Sports Texas keeps 'The Eyes of Texas' despite athlete demands https://t.co/tSYuR5J9BC 10 minutes ago

KETK

KETK NEWS SCHOOL SONG: The University of Texas at Austin says they will keep "The Eyes of Texas" as the school song but make… https://t.co/XpC0fBwYrY 24 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Texas keeps ‘The Eyes of Texas’ despite athlete demands https://t.co/zkwCwOpB7j #African-Americans… https://t.co/SPm9uOeMTo 44 minutes ago

40AcresBuilt

Proud Conservative Scum RT @BDavisAAS: UT making sweeping changes in response to athlete requests but keeps ‘The Eyes of Texas.’ Whittier statue going up, Joe Jama… 48 minutes ago

chrisgb002000

Chris Bennett (CB) RT @CedGolden: Historic day at Texas. As I expected, the Eyes of Texas will stay as the school song but big changes coming. Per @BDavisAAS… 49 minutes ago

arturodetexas

arturodetexas Texas keeps ‘The Eyes of Texas’ despite athlete demands. https://t.co/UpGO7bkBFT 52 minutes ago

KTABTV

KTAB News Texas keeps ‘The Eyes of Texas’ despite athlete demands https://t.co/bj9nfP326M 54 minutes ago