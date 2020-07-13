Nabil Brent Remadna KXAN RT @KXAN_News: The University of Texas will make more than a dozen changes to better support and welcome its Black student athletes but wil… 8 minutes ago MSN Sports Texas keeps 'The Eyes of Texas' despite athlete demands https://t.co/tSYuR5J9BC 10 minutes ago KETK NEWS SCHOOL SONG: The University of Texas at Austin says they will keep "The Eyes of Texas" as the school song but make… https://t.co/XpC0fBwYrY 24 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Texas keeps ‘The Eyes of Texas’ despite athlete demands https://t.co/zkwCwOpB7j #African-Americans… https://t.co/SPm9uOeMTo 44 minutes ago Proud Conservative Scum RT @BDavisAAS: UT making sweeping changes in response to athlete requests but keeps ‘The Eyes of Texas.’ Whittier statue going up, Joe Jama… 48 minutes ago Chris Bennett (CB) RT @CedGolden: Historic day at Texas. As I expected, the Eyes of Texas will stay as the school song but big changes coming. Per @BDavisAAS… 49 minutes ago arturodetexas Texas keeps ‘The Eyes of Texas’ despite athlete demands. https://t.co/UpGO7bkBFT 52 minutes ago KTAB News Texas keeps ‘The Eyes of Texas’ despite athlete demands https://t.co/bj9nfP326M 54 minutes ago