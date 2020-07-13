|
Texas keeps ‘The Eyes of Texas’ despite athlete demands
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The University of Texas announced a series of steps Monday intended to make itself more welcoming to its Black students but stopped short of shelving “The Eyes of Texas” song that a number of athletes have said needs to go because it has racist undertones. Jay Hartzell, the interim president of the university’s flagship campus […]
