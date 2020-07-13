Search resumes for mass graves from 1921 Tulsa race massacre

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tulsa's Great Raft Race canceled due to COVID-19 concerns



Tulsa's Great Raft Race canceled due to COVID-19 concerns Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 00:14 Published 4 days ago Indian health workers seen dumping bodies of coronavirus victims into mass graves



Indian officials have ordered a probe after PPE-clad health department workers were filmed dumping COVID-19 victims in two mass graves. The video filmed on June 29 shows workers dragging at least.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:43 Published 2 weeks ago United Nations orders probe into human rights abuses in Libya



Announcement comes after mass graves were discovered in the city of Tarhuna following retreat by eastern-based forces. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:56 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this