Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Search resumes for mass graves from 1921 Tulsa race massacre

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A team of researchers and historians on Monday resumed test excavations of potential unmarked mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. A backhoe operator began slowly moving dirt at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery, where ground-penetrating radar earlier this year determined there was an anomaly consistent with mass graves. Researchers plan to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published
News video: Mass graves search picks back up this week

Mass graves search picks back up this week 00:57

 Mass graves search picks back up this week

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tulsa's Great Raft Race canceled due to COVID-19 concerns [Video]

Tulsa's Great Raft Race canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Tulsa's Great Raft Race canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:14Published
Indian health workers seen dumping bodies of coronavirus victims into mass graves [Video]

Indian health workers seen dumping bodies of coronavirus victims into mass graves

Indian officials have ordered a probe after PPE-clad health department workers were filmed dumping COVID-19 victims in two mass graves. The video filmed on June 29 shows workers dragging at least..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:43Published
United Nations orders probe into human rights abuses in Libya [Video]

United Nations orders probe into human rights abuses in Libya

Announcement comes after mass graves were discovered in the city of Tarhuna following retreat by eastern-based forces.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published

Tweets about this