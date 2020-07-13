|
Search resumes for mass graves from 1921 Tulsa race massacre
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A team of researchers and historians on Monday resumed test excavations of potential unmarked mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. A backhoe operator began slowly moving dirt at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery, where ground-penetrating radar earlier this year determined there was an anomaly consistent with mass graves. Researchers plan to […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this