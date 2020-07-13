Trump retweets ex-game show host comments that CDC is ‘lying’ about coronavirus
Monday, 13 July 2020 () President Donald Trump started the week in the fight against the coronavirus by amplifying the fact-free claim of right-wing personality Chuck Woolery that “the most outrageous lies are about COVID-19.” As case numbers set new records daily and hospital units fill up in hot spots, Trump chose Monday to retweet the onetime “Love Connection” host’s […]
Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19 The 79-year-old talk and game show host took to Twitter on Monday to express his opinions about the current health pandemic. Chuck Woolery, via Twitter Woolery also tweeted his support for schools to reopen later this year. Chuck...
As the Coronavirus menace continues to haunt United States, US President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time Saturday, finally yielding to intense pressure to set a public health..
Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital, the first time the US president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published