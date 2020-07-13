Global  
 

Trump retweets ex-game show host comments that CDC is ‘lying’ about coronavirus

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump started the week in the fight against the coronavirus by amplifying the fact-free claim of right-wing personality Chuck Woolery that “the most outrageous lies are about COVID-19.” As case numbers set new records daily and hospital units fill up in hot spots, Trump chose Monday to retweet the onetime “Love Connection” host’s […]
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19

Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19 01:17

 Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19 The 79-year-old talk and game show host took to Twitter on Monday to express his opinions about the current health pandemic. Chuck Woolery, via Twitter Woolery also tweeted his support for schools to reopen later this year. Chuck...

