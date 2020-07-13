You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Getting Ready for Return of Live Sports: Turner’s Frank Wall



Live sports showcase linear TV's ability to deliver mass awareness for brands, making their absence during the past few months of the coronavirus pandemic even more dramatic for advertisers. With the.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:13 Published 4 days ago Ivy League Suspends All Fall Sports For 2020



WBZ TV's Tiffany Chan reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:17 Published 4 days ago Ivy League Cancel Sports Until January



Ivy League school officials have said all sports are canceled until at least January. The move to scrap games and matches in the fall is due to coronavirus realities. It would be a challenge but the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources Patriot League punts on fall football as SEC leaders meet The Patriot League has joined the Ivy League and called off fall sports because of the pandemic

FOX Sports 13 minutes ago





Tweets about this