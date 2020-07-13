Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Patriot League punts on fall football as SEC leaders meet

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
The Patriot League joined the Ivy League on Monday, punting on football and other fall sports because of the pandemic while holding out hope games can be made up. The Patriot League said its 10 Division I schools will not compete in any fall sports, which include football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WKTV - Published
News video: Patriot League cancels fall sports

Patriot League cancels fall sports

 The Patriot League, which include Colgate University, has canceled competitive sports for the fall season.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Getting Ready for Return of Live Sports: Turner’s Frank Wall [Video]

Getting Ready for Return of Live Sports: Turner’s Frank Wall

Live sports showcase linear TV's ability to deliver mass awareness for brands, making their absence during the past few months of the coronavirus pandemic even more dramatic for advertisers. With the..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:13Published
Ivy League Suspends All Fall Sports For 2020 [Video]

Ivy League Suspends All Fall Sports For 2020

WBZ TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:17Published
Ivy League Cancel Sports Until January [Video]

Ivy League Cancel Sports Until January

Ivy League school officials have said all sports are canceled until at least January. The move to scrap games and matches in the fall is due to coronavirus realities. It would be a challenge but the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Patriot League punts on fall football as SEC leaders meet

Patriot League punts on fall football as SEC leaders meet The Patriot League has joined the Ivy League and called off fall sports because of the pandemic
FOX Sports


Tweets about this