Chargers safety Teamer suspended first 4 games of season

Seattle Times Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended for the first four regular-season games due to a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy, the league said Monday. Teamer played in seven games as a rookie last season with six starts. He posted 39 tackles and had an interception […]
