Inter overcomes Torino 3-1 to move into 2nd in Serie A Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

MILAN (AP) — Two quick second-half goals saw Inter Milan come from behind against Torino for a confidence-boosting 3-1 win in Serie A on Monday. Inter moved into second in the standings although its title hopes are slim as league leader Juventus has an eight-point advantage with six matches remaining. Torino remained five points above […] 👓 View full article

