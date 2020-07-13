|
Jeep teases V8 Wrangler Rubicon hours before big 2021 Ford Bronco reveal
Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
By releasing a sneak peek at its Jeep Rubicon concept, the automaker shows it is planning to fight Ford to keep its off-road vehicle buyers.
