Jeep teases V8 Wrangler Rubicon hours before big 2021 Ford Bronco reveal

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
By releasing a sneak peek at its Jeep Rubicon concept, the automaker shows it is planning to fight Ford to keep its off-road vehicle buyers.
Video credit: Automaker Footage - Published
News video: Jeep V-8 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept

Jeep V-8 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept 01:33

 Jeep introduced a new V-8 Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept. Jeep's new Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept, powered by a 6.4-liter (392-cubic-inch) V-8 engine that delivers 450 horsepower and 450 lb.-ft. of torque, and a 0-60 mph time of less than five seconds. Dana 44 axles, a full-time two-speed transfer...

Ford declares war with all-new Bronco as Jeep Wrangler demand spikes

 The new Bronco has been in the works for years. Ford has made it clear the company plans to go after the market dominated by the Jeep Wrangler.
USATODAY.com

Ford employees ask if company should stop building police vehicles

 An estimated 100 employees of Ford Motor Co. have asked the automaker to reconsider building and selling police vehicles.
USATODAY.com

2021 Ford GT: 660-horsepower super car will come in new customizable colors

 On Saturday, Ford said on Twitter that there are some aesthetic changes in the works for the 2021 Ford GT.
USATODAY.com
New Ford F-150 Revealed Today [Video]

New Ford F-150 Revealed Today

Business Insider reports that Ford will reveal the all-new, 2021 F-150 pickup truck on Thursday evening. The F-150 has been the bestselling vehicle in the US for 43 straight years. According to Insider, F-150 has come under intense competitive pressure as Chevy and RAM have launched redesigned full-size pickups. Even as the pandemic rages pickup-truck sales have held up. Ford depends on the F-150 as critical cashflow as the company undergoes an $11-billion restructuring.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

History of Ford RS in pictures

 The Capri RS3100 used a Essex V6 engine Ford has confirmed it won't launch a new Focus RS. We console ourselves by looking at the history of the RS...
Autocar

Ford just revealed the all-new Bronco SUV to take on Jeep and Land Rover — have a closer look at the first Bronco since 1996 (F)

Ford just revealed the all-new Bronco SUV to take on Jeep and Land Rover — have a closer look at the first Bronco since 1996 (F) · Ford revealed the all-new Bronco SUV on Monday. · The much-anticipated SUV was unveiled on multiple Disney-affiliated networks, as well as Ford's own...
Business Insider

Ford isn't just bringing back the legendary Bronco — it's making it into a dedicated off-roading brand (F)

Ford isn't just bringing back the legendary Bronco — it's making it into a dedicated off-roading brand (F) · Prior to next week's reveal of the all-new Ford Bronco, the carmaker announced the that the SUV would return as a brand, with a family of vehicles. · The...
Business Insider Also reported by •The VergeSeattlePI.com

