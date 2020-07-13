Jeep teases V8 Wrangler Rubicon hours before big 2021 Ford Bronco reveal

New Ford F-150 Revealed Today



Business Insider reports that Ford will reveal the all-new, 2021 F-150 pickup truck on Thursday evening. The F-150 has been the bestselling vehicle in the US for 43 straight years. According to Insider, F-150 has come under intense competitive pressure as Chevy and RAM have launched redesigned full-size pickups. Even as the pandemic rages pickup-truck sales have held up. Ford depends on the F-150 as critical cashflow as the company undergoes an $11-billion restructuring.

