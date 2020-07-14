The Ford Bronco is back: Ford reveals 2021 Bronco SUV, Bronco Sport
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 (
1 hour ago) Consumers will see the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport in showrooms later this year and the main Bronco SUV in 2021. Ford last made the Bronco in 1996.
