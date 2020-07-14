Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Ford Bronco is back: Ford reveals 2021 Bronco SUV, Bronco Sport

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Consumers will see the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport in showrooms later this year and the main Bronco SUV in 2021. Ford last made the Bronco in 1996.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Talking Land Rover Defender, Ford Bronco and GMC Jimmy | Autoblog Podcast #586 [Video]

Talking Land Rover Defender, Ford Bronco and GMC Jimmy | Autoblog Podcast #586

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Reese Counts and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. To kick things off, they talk about driving the Dodge..

Credit: Autoblog Podcast     Duration: 00:58Published
Ford Confident Coronavirus Pandemic Will Not Impact Bronco Sales [Video]

Ford Confident Coronavirus Pandemic Will Not Impact Bronco Sales

Ford is gearing up the re-release of its iconic Bronco with the addition of two new versions. Dave Pericak, global director of icons at Ford, talked about the automaker's confidence to sell SUVs amid..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:49Published
Ford releasing new Bronco on July 9 [Video]

Ford releasing new Bronco on July 9

Ford is planning to reveal its new Bronco on July 9. The date is raising a lot of eyebrows, as it is also the birthday of ex-football star O.J. Simpson.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Ford brings back the Bronco SUV with a dizzying array of options

 2-door, 4-door, and Sport variants, 7 trim levels, and a ton of customization.
Ars Technica Also reported by •RTTNewsMotorAuthority

2021 Ford Bronco Sport, 2021 Mazda 3 turbo, Audi flagship sedan: Car News Headlines

2021 Ford Bronco Sport, 2021 Mazda 3 turbo, Audi flagship sedan: Car News Headlines Ford plans to use the Bronco name to represent a family of vehicles, similar to what it did with the Mustang name, i.e. by slapping it on a battery-electric...
MotorAuthority


Tweets about this