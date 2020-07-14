Global  
 

Gough Whitlam: Queen not told in advance of Australia PM's sacking, letters show

BBC News Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Her representative dismissed Gough Whitlam without telling her first, newly released letters show.
Gough Whitlam Gough Whitlam Australian politician, 21st Prime Minister of Australia

Palace letters reveal Sir John Kerr dismissed Gough Whitlam without informing the Queen

 The Queen was not told about Sir John Kerr's final decision to dismiss Gough Whitlam.
Secret letters will today reveal the Queen’s role in a key moment in Australian history

 Professor Jenny Hocking recently won her longstanding campaign for the National Archives of Australia to release the so-called “palace letters” about the..
Australian court grants access to Queen's letters [Video]

Australian court grants access to Queen's letters

An Australian court ruled on Friday that the country's archives must release letters between Queen Elizabeth and her local representative during the 1970s, a move which may shed light on the only sacking of a modern prime minister by the monarchy. Edward Baran reports.

