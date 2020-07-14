Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus as two players violate guidelines
15 minutes ago) Russell Westbrook announced he was one of 19 NBA players to test positive for the novel coronavirus this month, delaying his availability for the league's restart
Nearly 1 in 100 Americans has tested positive for Covid-19.
As the virus rages uncontrolled, the US has recorded more than 3.3 million coronavirus cases.
According to CNN, at least 137,797 Americans have died from the deadly virus.
Globally over 13 million people have tested positive for the...
Nearly 1 In 100 Americans Test Positive For Coronavirus 00:33
NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19
NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook Reveals He Has COVID-19 The Houston Rockets point guard says he tested positive before his team left for Orlando. A day earlier, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said he..
Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19
Celebrities Who Have Had COVID-19 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they had tested positive for the virus . Their experiences..
WBZ Evening News Update For July 7
Two Red Sox players test positive for Covid-19; New England Aquarium plans to reopen; Museum of Fine Arts will not reopen until fall; Scattered thunderstorms Wednesday.
