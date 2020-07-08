Morning Digest: NIA suspects terror funding in Kerala gold smuggling case; Iran drops India from Chabahar rail project, and more

Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago Kerala gold smuggling case updates: NIA registers FIR; protests against Vijayan 01:38 The heat is mounting on Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. BJP youth wing workers protested against the CM and demanded his resignation. Meanwhile, the NIA took over the probe and also filed FIRs in the case. NIA will be probing whether the money from gold smuggling was being...