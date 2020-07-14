|
|
|
Sara Ali Khan's driver tests positive for COVID-19, actor issues statement that family and staff members are safe
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram page and revealed that her driver has been tested positive for coronavirus.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
Sara Ali Khan goes cycling 00:51
Amid India slowly unlocking, actress Sara Ali Khan was seen having a good time.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|