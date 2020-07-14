Global  
 

Sara Ali Khan's driver tests positive for COVID-19, actor issues statement that family and staff members are safe

DNA Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram page and revealed that her driver has been tested positive for coronavirus.
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Sara Ali Khan goes cycling

Sara Ali Khan goes cycling 00:51

 Amid India slowly unlocking, actress Sara Ali Khan was seen having a good time.

