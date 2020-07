Boeing lands $1.2 billion deal for eight F-15EX fighter jets Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Defense Department plans to spend $1.2 billion for eight Boeing-developed F-15EX fighter jets over the next three years, the company and the Air Force announced Monday, a contract that will boost the embattled aerospace manufacturer at a time when the market for commercial aircraft remains in turmoil. The deal marks the first major purchase […] 👓 View full article

