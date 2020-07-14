White House campaign urges jobless to ‘find something new’

Global  
 

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 July 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new White House-backed ad campaign aims to encourage people who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to go out and “find something new.” The opening ad in the “Find Something New” campaign beginning Tuesday features ordinary people sharing their stories. A companion website provides links to training and […]
