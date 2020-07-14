You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources T20 World Cup in 2020 'unrealistic', says Cricket Australia chairman



Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Earl Eddings on June 16 said that staging the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia is 'unrealistic' due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:44 Published on June 16, 2020

Tweets about this Francisco R. Garcia Queen's Australia rep was assured of power before '75 crisis - ABC News https://t.co/5LW97ctf3L 13 minutes ago Zla Official Queen’s Australia rep was assured of power before ’75 crisis 18 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Queen’s Australia rep was assured of power before ’75 crisis https://t.co/ypT7glW24Z #GeneralNews… https://t.co/n5wYyi2huO 19 minutes ago