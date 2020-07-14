US declares 'most' of China's maritime claims in South China Sea illegal Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

(CNN)US Secretary of State (CNN)US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a formal rejection of "most" of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea , the latest in the escalation between Washington and Beijing . Describing the move as "strengthening U.S. policy," the top US diplomat asserted that "Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them." "The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire. America stands with our Southeast Asian allies and partners in protecting their sovereign rights to offshore resources, consistent with their rights and obligations under... 👓 View full article

