Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US declares 'most' of China's maritime claims in South China Sea illegal

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
US declares 'most' of China's maritime claims in South China Sea illegal(CNN)US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a formal rejection of "most" of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, the latest in the escalation between Washington and Beijing. Describing the move as "strengthening U.S. policy," the top US diplomat asserted that "Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them." "The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire. America stands with our Southeast Asian allies and partners in protecting their sovereign rights to offshore resources, consistent with their rights and obligations under...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Geo Beats - Published
News video: China Bans Cruz, Rubio

China Bans Cruz, Rubio 00:55

 China has banned Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio from entering the country. China has banned Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio from entering the country.http://production.geobeats.com/admin/stock_footages/29960 (text -  CBS News reports that they, along with "Representative Chris Smith and...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Trump administration rejects nearly all Beijing's claims in South China Sea, a move likely to inflame tensions

 The shift in US policy is likely to further inflame US-China tensions and could provoke fresh retaliatory steps from Beijing.
USATODAY.com
China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators [Video]

China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators

The unspecified measures target U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, after the U.S. placed sanctions on Chinese officials over the treatment of China's Uighur Muslim minority. This report produced by Zachary Goelman

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published
Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections [Video]

Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections

Hong Kong's opposition camp set up polling booths across the Chinese-ruled city on Saturday for primary elections aimed at selecting democracy candidates who stand the best chance of success in Legislative Council elections in September. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

South China Sea South China Sea A marginal sea of the Pacific Ocean from the Karimata and Malacca straits to the Strait of Taiwan

South China Sea dispute: China's pursuit of resources 'unlawful', says US

 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China is treating the disputed waters as its "maritime empire".
BBC News

US admirals in South China Sea: Everyone wears a mask

 Hong Kong (CNN)Two US Navy admirals in charge of a rare South China Sea exercise say "extraordinary" coronavirus measures taken by the service, including..
WorldNews

US military to stand with India in conflict with China, indicates White House official

 The US military "will continue to stand strong” in relationship to a conflict between India and China or anywhere else, a top White House official has said,..
IndiaTimes

Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Uncertainty clouds Afghan talks

 WITH the US presidential election barely four months away, top American officials have been engaged in another round of shuttle diplomacy to get intra-Afghan..
WorldNews

Pompeo issues ultimatum for testimony

 WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is refusing to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee unless it holds hearings on five senior State..
WorldNews

Mike Pompeo and the Global Holy War Against Liberal Democracy

 In Russia, where President Vladimir Putin wants to insert references to God and heterosexual marriage into the constitution, certain forms of violence against..
WorldNews

Southeast Asia Southeast Asia Subregion of Asia

India gave China new rice variety 2000 years ago: Research study

 According to a multidisciplinary research study involving international scientists, a major change in climate some four millennia ago had led to the..
IndiaTimes

Tiger, pangolin farming in Myanmar risks 'boosting demand'

 YANGON: Conservationists have warned a sudden change in Myanmar's law allowing the commercial farming of tigers, pangolins and other endangered species risks..
WorldNews

Singaporeans vote in polls expected to return ruling party

 SINGAPORE (AP) — Wearing masks and plastic gloves, Singaporeans voted Friday in a general election that is expected to return Prime Minister Lee Hsien..
WorldNews

Asian stocks sink after Wall St losses on economy worries

 BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday on worries economic recoveries might fade as coronavirus cases increase in the United..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wild Winds Cause Sea Foam to ‘Snow’ in Cape Town! [Video]

Wild Winds Cause Sea Foam to ‘Snow’ in Cape Town!

It’s snowing! OK, not exactly, but Cape Town is experiencing some pretty crazy weather.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:37Published
India's pride General Sagat Singh: Hero of India-China 1967 war | Oneindia News [Video]

India's pride General Sagat Singh: Hero of India-China 1967 war | Oneindia News

The general of India-China War Hero, Sagat Singh was a very passionate person. When China waged war against India in 1967, at that time India had very limited resources to fight the war, but there was..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:37Published
Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies [Video]

Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies

Indian Diaspora and a group of demonstrators led by displaced Muslims of Iranian origin demonstrated outside the Chinese Embassy in London on Sunday demanding their rights. They were joined by a few..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Asian Markets Mostly Lower

 Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Tuesday following the mostly negative cues overnight from Wall Street after California Governor Gavin Newsom rolled back...
RTTNews Also reported by •Seattle Times

Core Lithium joins European Battery Alliance as it eyes pathways to grow market presence in EU

 Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has been accepted as a member of the European Battery Alliance (EBA250), an organisation committed to driving a competitive and...
Proactive Investors

US declares 'most' of China's maritime claims in South China Sea illegal

US declares 'most' of China's maritime claims in South China Sea illegal (CNN)US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a formal rejection of "most" of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, the latest in the...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

ToksDuro

Tokunbo Durosinmi Asian stocks sink after Wall St losses on economy worries https://t.co/rgcmxLQp48 22 hours ago

8NEWS

8News WRIC Richmond Asian stocks sink after Wall St losses on economy worries https://t.co/YtO8hbSyjA 1 day ago

hrblock_21

denny keller RT @NBCPhiladelphia: Optimism returned to Wall Street on Friday, and stocks rallied to cap a shaky week dogged by worries that rising coron… 3 days ago

NBCPhiladelphia

NBC10 Philadelphia Optimism returned to Wall Street on Friday, and stocks rallied to cap a shaky week dogged by worries that rising co… https://t.co/KAKLMZZAK1 3 days ago

financializer

Financializer Wall Street rallies as optimism returns to cap erratic week https://t.co/bvVWhmJ81l 3 days ago

CelebrityBuzzHQ

Celebrity Buzz HQ Asian stocks sink after Wall St losses on economy worries - The Associated Press https://t.co/V8LkSH0hOL 3 days ago

nbc6

NBC 6 South Florida Wall Street is closing higher Friday as the S&P 500 notched its third weekly gain in the last four https://t.co/MzF0Pkdyk4 3 days ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Wall Street rallies as optimism returns to cap erratic week https://t.co/J8bnAfWcLm #Airlines… https://t.co/4GnkvNO1ki 3 days ago