|
US declares 'most' of China's maritime claims in South China Sea illegal
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
(CNN)US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced a formal rejection of "most" of China's maritime claims in the South China Sea, the latest in the escalation between Washington and Beijing. Describing the move as "strengthening U.S. policy," the top US diplomat asserted that "Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them." "The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire. America stands with our Southeast Asian allies and partners in protecting their sovereign rights to offshore resources, consistent with their rights and obligations under...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Trump administration rejects nearly all Beijing's claims in South China Sea, a move likely to inflame tensionsThe shift in US policy is likely to further inflame US-China tensions and could provoke fresh retaliatory steps from Beijing.
USATODAY.com
China slaps retaliatory sanctions on U.S. senators
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:05Published
Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:31Published
South China Sea A marginal sea of the Pacific Ocean from the Karimata and Malacca straits to the Strait of Taiwan
South China Sea dispute: China's pursuit of resources 'unlawful', says USSecretary of State Mike Pompeo says China is treating the disputed waters as its "maritime empire".
BBC News
US admirals in South China Sea: Everyone wears a maskHong Kong (CNN)Two US Navy admirals in charge of a rare South China Sea exercise say "extraordinary" coronavirus measures taken by the service, including..
WorldNews
US military to stand with India in conflict with China, indicates White House officialThe US military "will continue to stand strong” in relationship to a conflict between India and China or anywhere else, a top White House official has said,..
IndiaTimes
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
Uncertainty clouds Afghan talksWITH the US presidential election barely four months away, top American officials have been engaged in another round of shuttle diplomacy to get intra-Afghan..
WorldNews
Pompeo issues ultimatum for testimonyWASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is refusing to testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee unless it holds hearings on five senior State..
WorldNews
Mike Pompeo and the Global Holy War Against Liberal DemocracyIn Russia, where President Vladimir Putin wants to insert references to God and heterosexual marriage into the constitution, certain forms of violence against..
WorldNews
Southeast Asia Subregion of Asia
India gave China new rice variety 2000 years ago: Research studyAccording to a multidisciplinary research study involving international scientists, a major change in climate some four millennia ago had led to the..
IndiaTimes
Tiger, pangolin farming in Myanmar risks 'boosting demand'YANGON: Conservationists have warned a sudden change in Myanmar's law allowing the commercial farming of tigers, pangolins and other endangered species risks..
WorldNews
Singaporeans vote in polls expected to return ruling partySINGAPORE (AP) — Wearing masks and plastic gloves, Singaporeans voted Friday in a general election that is expected to return Prime Minister Lee Hsien..
WorldNews
Asian stocks sink after Wall St losses on economy worriesBEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday on worries economic recoveries might fade as coronavirus cases increase in the United..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this