Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Donald Trump erroneously refers to Alabama coach Nick Saban as Lou Saban

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump erroneously referred to Alabama coach Nick Saban as "Lou Saban" while endorsing ex-Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville for Senate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Roger Stone Denies Withholding ‘the Goods’ on Trump in Exchange for Clemency

 Speaking out days after the president commuted his 40-month sentence for obstructing a congressional investigation, Mr. Stone said that “I would not lie..
NYTimes.com

Inside Democrats’ 2020 Plan

 Meet the two Democratic operatives battling President Trump since before he was president.
NYTimes.com

New York Judge Clears Publication of Trump Tell-All

 In his ruling, Judge Hal B. Greenwald dismissed the argument by the Trump family that a 2001 confidentiality agreement applied to the book, which goes on sale on..
NYTimes.com

Mary Trump free to promote her tell-all book on uncle President Trump after gag order vacated

 In a big win for Mary Trump, Simon & Schuster and the First Amendment, the author is free to talk about her tell-all book on uncle Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

Nick Saban Nick Saban American football coach


Alabama Crimson Tide football Alabama Crimson Tide football University of Alabama Football Team


Tommy Tuberville Tommy Tuberville American football coach

Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville Close Out Alabama’s G.O.P. Senate Runoff

 Mr. Sessions, the former attorney general and current Trump adversary, and Mr. Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach, will face voters on..
NYTimes.com

Jeff Sessions blasts Trump's 'juvenile insults' ahead of Alabama runoff election against Tuberville

 Trump continued to promote Tommy Tuberville, Sessions' rival for Alabama's GOP nomination for Senate, on Twitter.
USATODAY.com

A Trump-Backed Senate Candidate’s Hedge Fund Disaster

 Tommy Tuberville, the football coach and leading Republican vying to take on Senator Doug Jones in Alabama, had a tumultuous foray into finance.
NYTimes.com

Lou Saban Lou Saban American football player and coach


Auburn Tigers football Auburn Tigers football NCAA Divison 1 Football Program


United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Funding crunch risks U.S. election chaos [Video]

Funding crunch risks U.S. election chaos

[NFA] State election officials face budget cuts after tax revenues plunged in the virus-stricken economy, with consequences that could undermine voters’ faith in the polls. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published

Graham to Call Mueller to Testify Before Senate Judiciary Committee

 The announcement is the latest effort by Senate Republicans to press forward with an election-year bid to discredit the Trump-Russia investigation.
NYTimes.com

Sessions Faces Final Word by Alabama Voters After Years of Trump Scorn

 Tuesday’s runoff election for Senate may finally settle Jeff Sessions’ yearslong standoff with President Trump, as Republicans referee between a native son..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pres. Donald Trump Criticizes Sen. Pat Toomey On Twitter [Video]

Pres. Donald Trump Criticizes Sen. Pat Toomey On Twitter

KDKA's Jon Delano has more on President Donald Trump criticizing U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's loyalty to the Republican Party.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:12Published
'Rave reviews' for Roger Stone commutation -Trump [Video]

'Rave reviews' for Roger Stone commutation -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone "wasn't given a fair trial" and said "we're getting rave reviews" for giving executive clemency to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [Video]

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Vandalised Black Lives Matter mural on Trump Tower doorstep gets repainted

 Workers were seen repainting yellow paint over red paint that was smeared across a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. The mural was...
SBS Also reported by •USATODAY.comThe Register

10 key questions that President Trump is unlikely to answer

 The public knows by now that President Donald Trump is not wildly devoted to explaining his government's actions in a full, clear and factual way. So we can...
Newsday Also reported by •Seattle Times

Mary Trump can speak freely on President and publicise book, judge rules

 In an 11th-hour decision, a US judge prioritised the First Amendment over a dated confidentiality agreement among members of the Trump family.
The Age


Tweets about this

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "#POTUS News: Sessions Faces Final Word by Alabama #Voters After Years of #Trump Scorn #News": https://t.co/2beWYu7Wlo 23 hours ago

muzikscribe

Todd "DG" Davis RT @The_News_DIVA: Sessions Faces Final Word by Alabama Voters After Years of Trump Scorn https://t.co/tzjZf89AtP 1 day ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Sessions Faces Final Word by Alabama Voters After Years of Trump Scorn https://t.co/tzjZf89AtP 1 day ago

TruckThatFump

Truck Fump New post (Sessions Faces Final Word by Alabama Voters After Years of Trump Scorn) has been published on Truck Fump - https://t.co/2Erwphuf8S 1 day ago

electionnewsbay

Election News Bay Sessions Faces Final Word by Alabama Voters After Years of Trump Scorn https://t.co/HE9q3BP34p 1 day ago

FreeAirdrop1

News Incredible Sessions Faces Final Word by Alabama Voters After Years of Trump Scorn https://t.co/jBUAHPfUha #usa #newyork #follow 1 day ago

theinfomakercom

theinfomaker.com UNITED STATES | U.S. https://t.co/y2dptaqoeD Sessions Faces Final Word by Alabama Voters After Years of Trump Scorn https://t.co/7MwT454rib 1 day ago

therapynews

Therapy News "Sessions Faces Final Word by Alabama Voters After Years of Trump Scorn" by Elaina Plott via NYT https://t.co/Y4o7qJ6XKh 1 day ago