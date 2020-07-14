|
President Donald Trump erroneously refers to Alabama coach Nick Saban as Lou Saban
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump erroneously referred to Alabama coach Nick Saban as "Lou Saban" while endorsing ex-Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville for Senate.
