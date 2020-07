You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Protesting against federal executions



Federal executions are taking place here in Terre Haute once again. The last execution took place seventeen years ago. Today an execution was set to take place, so protesters set up outside of an area.. Credit: WTHI Published 8 hours ago On again, off again; Judge delays federal execution set to happen in Terre Haute



A U.S. district judge on Monday ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at the federal prison in Terre Haute. Credit: WTHI Published 8 hours ago Hours Before Scheduled Death Of Oklahoma Man, Judge Blocks Federal Executions



The federal government was planning to carry out the first federal execution in nearly two decades on Monday, but it won’t be happening. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:29 Published 15 hours ago

Tweets about this