Mary Trump's tell-all book, Alabama Senate primary, Ghislaine Maxwell in court: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Mary Trump's much-anticipated memoir is out, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is due in court and more news to start off your Tuesday.
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein'

Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein' 00:35

 Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers told a judge on Friday that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein weren't terribly close. According to Newser, they made the statement in asking a judge to free her on a $5 million bond. Maxwell was arrested last week in New Hampshire. Prosecutors say Maxwell, 58, helped Epstein...

Mary Trump free to promote her tell-all book on uncle President Trump after gag order vacated

 In a big win for Mary Trump, Simon & Schuster and the First Amendment, the author is free to talk about her tell-all book on uncle Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

Still gagged: Mary Trump's restraining order extended until one day before tell-all book goes on sale

 A New York judge will decide July 13 whether Mary Trump can help promote her tell-all book on her family, scheduled to publish July 14.
USATODAY.com

'It's not about the First Amendment': Trump family lawyer argues to block Mary Trump's book

 Mary Trump's excoriating book on President Trump is already out the door but her family still seeks to stop it. "It's not about the First Amendment."
USATODAY.com

A bizarre White House dinner with Donald Trump and more cringeworthy moments from Mary Trump's book

 Mary Trump's memoir is a carnival of horrors. Here are some of the most awful and awkward moments depicted in "Too Much and Never Enough."
USATODAY.com

Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell case say proposed $5 million bond is 'effectively meaningless'

 Prosecutors in New York doubled down in their bid to keep Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars while awaiting trial.
USATODAY.com

Ghislaine Maxwell offers $5m for bail as she claims she has been made a scapegoat

 Lawyers for British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell claim she is not a flight risk, as they appeal to court in New York to grant her bail - Reuters Ghislaine..
WorldNews

'Ghislaine Maxwell is not Epstein': Attorneys argue for bail ahead of detention hearing, cite COVID threat

 Ghislaine Maxwell's attorneys seek bail; cite virus threat and distance socialite from Jeffrey Epstein
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 10 5P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, July 10th: Trump and Biden trade jabs on virus and economy; Trump cancels N.H. rally; Attorneys seek home confinement for..
USATODAY.com

Mary Trump Claims In Book President Trump Paid Someone To Take His SATs [Video]

Mary Trump Claims In Book President Trump Paid Someone To Take His SATs

Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her uncle, President Trump, isn’t due out until next week, but details from it are already making headlines.

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Maxwell [Video]

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Maxwell

Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in New York for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein...

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Former ‘Confidante,' Arrested on S*x Abuse Charges [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Former ‘Confidante,' Arrested on S*x Abuse Charges

Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire on Thursday. According to court documents, she's been charged by New York federal prosecutors with six counts.

