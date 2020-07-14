|
Mary Trump's tell-all book, Alabama Senate primary, Ghislaine Maxwell in court: 5 things to know Tuesday
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Mary Trump's much-anticipated memoir is out, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is due in court and more news to start off your Tuesday.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mary Anne MacLeod Trump Mother of Donald Trump
Mary Trump free to promote her tell-all book on uncle President Trump after gag order vacatedIn a big win for Mary Trump, Simon & Schuster and the First Amendment, the author is free to talk about her tell-all book on uncle Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Still gagged: Mary Trump's restraining order extended until one day before tell-all book goes on saleA New York judge will decide July 13 whether Mary Trump can help promote her tell-all book on her family, scheduled to publish July 14.
USATODAY.com
'It's not about the First Amendment': Trump family lawyer argues to block Mary Trump's bookMary Trump's excoriating book on President Trump is already out the door but her family still seeks to stop it. "It's not about the First Amendment."
USATODAY.com
A bizarre White House dinner with Donald Trump and more cringeworthy moments from Mary Trump's bookMary Trump's memoir is a carnival of horrors. Here are some of the most awful and awkward moments depicted in "Too Much and Never Enough."
USATODAY.com
Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell; associate of Jeffrey Epstein
Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell case say proposed $5 million bond is 'effectively meaningless'Prosecutors in New York doubled down in their bid to keep Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars while awaiting trial.
USATODAY.com
Ghislaine Maxwell offers $5m for bail as she claims she has been made a scapegoatLawyers for British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell claim she is not a flight risk, as they appeal to court in New York to grant her bail - Reuters Ghislaine..
WorldNews
'Ghislaine Maxwell is not Epstein': Attorneys argue for bail ahead of detention hearing, cite COVID threatGhislaine Maxwell's attorneys seek bail; cite virus threat and distance socialite from Jeffrey Epstein
USATODAY.com
Jeffrey Epstein American financier, socialite and convicted sex offender
AP Top Stories July 10 5PHere are the top stories for Friday, July 10th: Trump and Biden trade jabs on virus and economy; Trump cancels N.H. rally; Attorneys seek home confinement for..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this