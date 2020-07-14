Global  
 

France celebrates virus heroes on redesigned Bastille Day

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 July 2020
PARIS (AP) — Ambulance drivers, supermarket cashiers, postal workers. Medics who died fighting COVID-19. France is honoring them all on its biggest national holiday Tuesday, recalibrating Bastille Day’s usual grandiose military parade to celebrate heroes of the coronavirus pandemic instead. This years’ commemoration will also pay homage to former President Charles de Gaulle, eight decades […]
