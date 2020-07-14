|
Grant Imahara: Mythbusters TV host dies suddenly at 49
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
He was known for Mythbusters and White Rabbit Project, and made models for the Star Wars prequels.
Grant Imahara American engineer and roboticist
'MythBusters' star Grant Imahara, host of 'White Rabbit Project,' dies at 49"MythBusters" co-host Adam Savage is "at a loss, no words" following the sudden death of fellow host Grant Imahara at 49.
USATODAY.com
MythBusters Australian-American science entertainment television program
White Rabbit Project (TV series) Netflix series
