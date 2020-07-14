Global  
 

Grant Imahara: Mythbusters TV host dies suddenly at 49

BBC News Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
He was known for Mythbusters and White Rabbit Project, and made models for the Star Wars prequels.
'MythBusters' star Grant Imahara, host of 'White Rabbit Project,' dies at 49

 "MythBusters" co-host Adam Savage is "at a loss, no words" following the sudden death of fellow host Grant Imahara at 49.
