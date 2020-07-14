Go big or play it safe? Electoral map widens for Joe Biden and Democrats, but with risk

As COVID Grows, California Shuts Down Again



California’s governor on Monday clamped new restrictions on businesses, reports HuffPost. The rules also include the state’s two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego. He stated children would not return to class as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations soared. Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, ordered another round of shutdowns. “It’s incumbent upon all of us to recognize soberly that COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, until there is a vaccine and/or an effective therapy.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970