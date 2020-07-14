Global  
 

Over 1 million marooned in Bangladesh as floods worsen

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Heavy flooding is worsening in parts of Bangladesh, with over 1 million villagers marooned or leaving their homes for higher ground along with their cattle and other belongings, officials and volunteers said Tuesday. Water levels at major rivers were rising Tuesday at around two dozen points in 20 districts. Many new […]
