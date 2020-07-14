Global  
 

Millions Have Lost Health Insurance in Pandemic-Driven Recession

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020
A new study estimates that more than five million American workers lost their insurance this spring, a number higher than those in any full year of insurance losses.
