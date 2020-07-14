Global  
 

Ghislaine Maxwell due to appear at bail hearing

BBC News Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
The British socialite denies grooming underage girls for the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
News video: Ghislaine Maxwell Expected To Face Arraignment

Ghislaine Maxwell Expected To Face Arraignment 00:23

 Ghislaine Maxwell faces arraignment and a bail hearing today on charges of recruiting and grooming minors to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

Mary Trump's tell-all book, Alabama Senate primary, Ghislaine Maxwell in court: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Mary Trump's much-anticipated memoir is out, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is due in court and more news to start off your..
USATODAY.com

Prosecutors in Ghislaine Maxwell case say proposed $5 million bond is 'effectively meaningless'

 Prosecutors in New York doubled down in their bid to keep Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars while awaiting trial.
USATODAY.com
Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein' [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein'

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers told a judge on Friday that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein weren't terribly close. According to Newser, they made the statement in asking a judge to free her on a $5 million bond. Maxwell was arrested last week in New Hampshire. Prosecutors say Maxwell, 58, helped Epstein recruit, groom, and sexually abuse girls for years. Her lawyers told the court their client denies the charges, saying, 'Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell offers $5m for bail as she claims she has been made a scapegoat

 Lawyers for British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell claim she is not a flight risk, as they appeal to court in New York to grant her bail - Reuters Ghislaine..
WorldNews

AP: Prosecutors Concerned Maxwell Might Attempt Suicide [Video]

AP: Prosecutors Concerned Maxwell Might Attempt Suicide

There is new information on Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine [Video]

Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine

Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The..

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Moved From New Hampshire To New York [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Moved From New Hampshire To New York

Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of recruiting women and girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

BBC News

Ghislaine Maxwell tried to 'evade detection' by wrapping cell phone in metal foil, say prosecutors

 Prosecutors allege Maxwell is a flight risk ahead of her bail hearing on Tuesday
Independent

