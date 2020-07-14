Global  
 

Sudan declares emergency in North Darfur state after violence erupts

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Sudan declares emergency in North Darfur state after violence eruptsSudan has declared a state of emergency in part of the conflict-ridden western region of Darfur after violence and unrest in two towns, state news agency...
Darfur Darfur region of Sudan

Sudan: Growing protests against insecurity in central Darfur [Video]

Sudan: Growing protests against insecurity in central Darfur

Villagers in Darfur are demanding Sudan's government does more to protect them from militia attacks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published

Sudan Sudan Country in Northeastern Africa

Sudan ends alcohol ban for non-Muslims

 After more than 30 years of Islamist rule, the new justice minister outlines wide-reaching reforms.
BBC News

Rebels May Join Sudan's Government as Peace Deal Approaches

 By Mohammed Alamin and Tarek El-Tablawy (Bloomberg) — Sudan replaced its finance, foreign and energy ministers amid plans for a new government that could..
WorldNews
Sudan protesters return to streets to demand more reforms [Video]

Sudan protesters return to streets to demand more reforms

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters marching on a road leading to the airport in the capital, Khartoum.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published

Sudanese Christians await reform on teaching Christianity in schools (Vatican News)

 Sudan (map) is a northeastern African nation of 44.4 million that is distinct from largely Christian and animist South Sudan. Islam is Sudan’s official...
Catholic Culture

Sudan declares emergency in North Darfur state after violence erupts

 State governor positions in Sudan are still held by military officers, despite toppling of autocrat Omar al-Bashir
Independent

Sudan's liberalization for the chosen few

 It almost sounds like another revolution in Sudan: The crime of apostasy scrapped, female genital mutilation banned, alcohol allowed. But what lies behind...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Terra Daily

