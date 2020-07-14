Joe Biden Plots Energy Path With Eye on Left Flank, Swing-State Jobs Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

( Bloomberg ) — Joe Biden on Tuesday will unveil clean-energy and infrastructure plans that seek to balance progressives' demands for bold action on climate against protecting swing-state jobs in a coronavirus-altered economy. Biden's plan includes $2 trillion in spending over four years and sets the goal of a 100% clean-energy standard by 2035, people briefed on the proposals said. That's more spending over a shorter period than the $1.7 trillion, 10-year plan that Biden had offered during the Democratic primary. The proposal is another key element of Biden's broader plan to pull the U.S. out of the recession touched off by the pandemic as he builds his argument...


