Miami is now the coronavirus epicenter as cases surge, one expert says
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
(CNN)With more than 2,000 patients hospitalized and hundreds in ICUs, "Miami is now the epicenter of the pandemic," one infectious disease expert said Monday, comparing the South Florida metropolitan area to the city where the pandemic originated. "What we were seeing in Wuhan -- six months ago, five months ago -- now we are there," Lilian Abbo, with the Jackson Health System said during a press conference hosted by the Miami-Dade County mayor. The Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the coronavirus crisis, went into a 76-day lockdown in late January after a deadly outbreak infected and killed thousands. The first known cases of the virus were first detected in the city in...
