Miami is now the coronavirus epicenter as cases surge, one expert says

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Miami is now the coronavirus epicenter as cases surge, one expert says(CNN)With more than 2,000 patients hospitalized and hundreds in ICUs, "Miami is now the epicenter of the pandemic," one infectious disease expert said Monday, comparing the South Florida metropolitan area to the city where the pandemic originated. "What we were seeing in Wuhan -- six months ago, five months ago -- now we are there," Lilian Abbo, with the Jackson Health System said during a press conference hosted by the Miami-Dade County mayor. The Chinese city of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the coronavirus crisis, went into a 76-day lockdown in late January after a deadly outbreak infected and killed thousands. The first known cases of the virus were first detected in the city in...
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses COVID Crisis During Miami Stop

Gov. Ron DeSantis Addresses COVID Crisis During Miami Stop 02:45

 CBS4's Ty Russell shares what the governor had to say during his visit to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

