Two arrested after bomb threat forces Ryanair flight to divert to Stansted
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Two men have been arrested after a Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing due to a bomb threat. A note found in one of the plane's toilets...
Ryanair Irish low-cost airline; largest by passenger numbers in Europe; main operating unit of Ryanair Holdings
Ryanair flight escorted by RAF jets after bomb note found in toiletPassengers evacuated after aircraft makes emergency landing at Stansted Airport
Independent
Ryanair flight diverted after 'bomb note' found in toiletThe Ryanair flight was switched to Stansted Airport where police are carrying out checks.
BBC News
London Stansted Airport Passenger airport at Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex, UK
