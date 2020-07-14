Global  
 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United to bounce back from Saints setback

Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United to bounce back from Saints setbackOle Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his players learned a "hard lesson" as Southampton struck at the death to seal a point that prevented Manchester United climbing into the top four. The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced on Monday morning that Manchester City's two-season European ban would be lifted, increasing the importance for fifth-placed United of winning that evening at Old Trafford. They were on course for a fifth successive Premier League victory, having bounced back from Stuart Armstrong's early opener through Marcus Rashford...
Ole: Dropped points another challenge

Ole: Dropped points another challenge 00:21

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United have had other setbacks during the season and avoiding dropped points is just another challenge for his side.

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was philosophical after his side’s Champions League hopes took a hit as substitute Michael Obafemi’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.United looked set to move up to third in the Premier League after Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial turned the game around following Stuart Armstrong’s early opener, only for Obafemi to deny them victory.

Man Utd 'won't go crazy' if we miss out on Champions League - Solskjaer

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not "panic" if they miss out on next season's Champions League.
BBC News
Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview

Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview of Manchester United's Premier League match against Southampton. As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to continue their push for a top-four finish.

Solskjaer says United must keep pressure on

Solskjaer says United must keep pressure on

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reviews his side's 3-0 win over an embattled Aston Villa. The manager praised the side's ability to create chances, especially in the second half.

Obafemi strikes late as Southampton deny Man Utd win

 Southampton substitute Michael Obafemi's 96th-minute equaliser prevents Manchester United from jumping up to third place and leaves their Champions League..
BBC News

Southampton score injury-time equaliser to deny Man Utd top-four spot

 Southampton substitute Michael Obafemi's 96th-minute equaliser prevents Manchester United from jumping up to third place and leaves their Champions League..
BBC News
Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision

Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are currently third in the table but face a hard-fought battle with the likes of Manchester United, Leicester and Wolves for the final top-four place.

Man City's European ban overturned

Man City's European ban overturned

Manchester City's two-year ban from European soccer has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), the Lausanne based court said on Monday. Francis Maguire reports.

Man City Champions League ban: CAS clear Pep Guardiola's club from suspension

 Manchester City have been cleared to play in the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned their two-year ban. On a day that will have..
WorldNews
Man City to learn European fate on Monday

Man City to learn European fate on Monday

Manchester City will learn the outcome of their Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal over a two-year UEFA ban from European football on Monday.

CAS will hear Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition

CAS will hear Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition

Manchester City's appeal against a a two-year ban from European competition to be heard by CAS

Frank Lampard reacts to CAS's Man City verdict

Frank Lampard reacts to CAS’s Man City verdict

Frank Lampard says he was not “pinning his hopes” on Manchester City’s two-year ban from European competitions being upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Chelsea boss added: “If we can win enough games now, we can get into the Champions League qualification”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Manchester City's ban from European football overturned

Manchester City's ban from European football overturned

Manchester City's two-year UEFA-ban from European football was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.

Manchester City European ban overturned - so is FFP dead?

 BBC Sport looks at what Manchester City's overturned ban on appeal means for football's Financial Fair Play regulations.
BBC News

Premier League predictions: Lawro v DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe

 Mark Lawrenson takes on DJ & Aston Villa fan Nathan Dawe to make predictions for this week's Premier League games.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Norwich

In-depth match preview looking at Chelsea's Premier League clash against Norwich on July 14.

Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford English association football player

Marcus Rashford forces UK gov't U-turn on free school meals

Marcus Rashford forces UK gov’t U-turn on free school meals

British government will now provide a $150m summer food fund for struggling families, reversing a decision to halt the effort.

Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford's campaign for free school meals

Solskjaer speaks of pride in Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is immensely proud of Marcus Rashford’s work during the lockdown, saying the England forward’s help in improving children’s lives is more important than anything he will do on the field.

'I'm just grateful': Rashford's meal vouchers victory

'I'm just grateful': Rashford's meal vouchers victory

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has emerged as a favorite to win the UK's sports personality of the year ward. On Tuesday he reflected on his successful campaign to provide school meal vouchers to children over the summer break.

Premier League match preview: Southampton v Arsenal

Premier League match preview: Southampton v Arsenal

A look ahead at Southampton's home clash against Arsenal.Saints returned from the coronavirus suspension with a bang at Carrow Road last Friday, when Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond scored in a deserved 3-0 win against Norwich.Hasenhuttl’s men are now preparing to step out at St Mary’s for the first time since March, with Arsenal arriving on the back of a heavy 3-0 loss at Manchester City and galling 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Pogba bills Man Utd as 'biggest club in England' & lifts the lid on working with Bruno Fernandes

 Paul Pogba is enjoying watching Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United and claims the Red Devils remain “the biggest club in England”. The arrival of another..
WorldNews

Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure Paul Pogba's long-term future at the club

 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to secure Paul Pogba's long-term future at Old Trafford.
BBC News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Mason Greenwood as Manchester United run riot

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talks up Mason Greenwood as Manchester United run riot

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to be blown away by teenager Mason Greenwood after his standout performance against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Ole: No mental block over Chelsea results

Ole: No mental block over Chelsea results

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denies there is 'a mental block' with the team when they play after Chelsea have dropped pints.

Ole: Romeu tackle would have hurt me

Ole: Romeu tackle would have hurt me

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he would have hurt his ankle and been injured for a month if he was on the end of Oriel Romeu's late, studs-up challenge on Mason Greenwood.

Solskjaer: We didn't deserve to win

Solskjaer: We didn't deserve to win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was disappointed to concede a last-minute equaliser, but felt his Manchester United side didn't do enough to deserve all three points.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer updates Man United fans on transfer plans

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that Manchester United’s summer transfer plans remain a bit “up in the air” amid uncertainty about next season. The Red...
News24.com | Manchester United's plans for next season 'up in the air' says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United's plans for next season are "up in the air" due to the uncertainty over the calendar for the 2020-21 campaign.
Mason Greenwood: Alan Shearer sees himself in Manchester United teenager and backs starlet to shine for England at Euro 2020

 Alan Shearer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have backed Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood for a call up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020....
