Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United to bounce back from Saints setback
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his players learned a "hard lesson" as Southampton struck at the death to seal a point that prevented Manchester United climbing into the top four. The Court of Arbitration for Sport announced on Monday morning that Manchester City's two-season European ban would be lifted, increasing the importance for fifth-placed United of winning that evening at Old Trafford. They were on course for a fifth successive Premier League victory, having bounced back from Stuart Armstrong's early opener through Marcus Rashford...
