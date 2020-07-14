Global  
 

White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike, cites ex-game show host

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes virus spike, cites ex-game show hostThe administration is working to undercut its most trusted coronavirus expert as the president continues to play down the threat posed by the virus and pushes to reopen the economy before the election. ......
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Trump Administration is Reportedly Out to Smear Dr. Anthony Fauci for Early Comments on Coronavirus

Trump Administration is Reportedly Out to Smear Dr. Anthony Fauci for Early Comments on Coronavirus 01:29

 The Trump administration is reportedly out to undermine and discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, as he continues to point out the U.S.’s failure to contain the coronavirus within the country. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.

One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

'In Fauci we trust.' Democrats pounce on Trump's rift with experts as coronavirus cases swell

 White House social media director Dan Scavino posted a cartoon on Facebook portraying Fauci as a faucet, flushing the U.S. economy down the drain.
USATODAY.com

UN expert laments White House ‘attacks’ on the media

 GENEVA – The U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of expression on Monday accused the White House of mounting an “onslaught” against the media and referred..
WorldNews

McEnany says Trump, Fauci have 'good' relationship

 After days of White House attacks on the credibility of Dr. Anthony Fauci, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany insists President Donald Trump and the nation's top..
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles and San Diego Schools to Go Online-Only in The Fall

 California’s two largest districts made the joint call amid a White House push to get children back into classrooms.
NYTimes.com

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Trump fuels, then downplays, tensions with virus expert Fauci

 US President Donald Trump has said he has a "very good" working relationship with America's top infectious disease specialist, despite repeatedly undercutting..
WorldNews
Trump-Fauci tension rises as virus cases soar [Video]

Trump-Fauci tension rises as virus cases soar

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday took a swipe at health experts in his government leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus, and one of them, Dr. Anthony Fauci, answered with an appeal for states to stick to guidelines to snuff out a surge in cases. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:20Published

Trump says he has 'good relationship' with Fauci

 President Donald Trump says he has a "good relationship" with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, who has been sidelined by the White..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

As Trump and Biden battle, election officials are running out of time, money for November

 With a presidential election 16 weeks away, $400 million in elections help is trickling down, but billions more are needed, say experts.
USATODAY.com

The QAnon Candidates Are Coming. Are Republicans Ready?

 The conspiracy theorists accuse Democrats and even fellow Republicans of being beholden to a cabal of bureaucrats, pedophiles and Satanists. President Trump has..
NYTimes.com

G.A.O.: Trump Boosts Deregulation by Undervaluing Cost of Climate Change

 The Government Accountability Office has found that the Trump administration is undervaluing the cost of climate change to boost its deregulatory efforts.
NYTimes.com

Mary L. Trump's new book almost turns The Donald into a sympathetic figure

 Mary L. Trump's new book gives the history of the Trump family and insight into why her uncle, Donald Trump, is the way he is.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Looks Away From COVID-19's Impact On Hispanic Americans [Video]

Trump Looks Away From COVID-19's Impact On Hispanic Americans

US President Donald Trump seems committed to getting America back to normal, despite being ground zero for the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to CNN, Trump has recently been focusing..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Majority Of States Report Spike In COVID-19 Cases, While White House Defends Trump Statement On Virus' Impact [Video]

Majority Of States Report Spike In COVID-19 Cases, While White House Defends Trump Statement On Virus' Impact

Mayors in hard-hit cities have pushed back against President Donald Trump's claim that 99% of COVID-19 cases were "completely harmless." The statement was made, without evidence, as 32 states report..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:40Published
Trump Steps Up Protocol To Keep Himself From Getting COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Steps Up Protocol To Keep Himself From Getting COVID-19

Despite his dismissal of the virus, President Donald Trump is worried he may be infected by COVID-19. According to CNN, he’s taking steps to protect himself to maintain his image that the virus is..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump fuels, then downplays, tensions with virus expert Fauci

Trump fuels, then downplays, tensions with virus expert Fauci US President Donald Trump has said he has a "very good" working relationship with America's top infectious disease specialist, despite repeatedly undercutting...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSSeattle Times

10 key questions that President Trump is unlikely to answer

 The public knows by now that President Donald Trump is not wildly devoted to explaining his government's actions in a full, clear and factual way. So we can...
Newsday

Mary Trump can speak freely on President and publicise book, judge rules

 In an 11th-hour decision, a US judge prioritised the First Amendment over a dated confidentiality agreement among members of the Trump family.
The Age Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

