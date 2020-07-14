Global  
 

Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in U.S. state Colorado

Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in U.S. state ColoradoWASHINGTON, July 13 (Xinhua) -- A squirrel tested positive for bubonic plague in the U.S. central west state of Colorado on the weekend, prompting...
Video credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Squirrel In Morrison Tests Positive For Bubonic Plague

Squirrel In Morrison Tests Positive For Bubonic Plague 00:25

 A squirrel in Jefferson County tested positive for bubonic plague. Jefferson County Public Health says the squirrel was found in Morrison.

