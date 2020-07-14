Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Key questions: Letters show Queen unaware of plan to remove former Australia PM

WorldNews Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Key questions: Letters show Queen unaware of plan to remove former Australia PMNewly-released correspondence has revealed Her Majesty was not informed of her representative to Australia’s decision to dismiss then-prime minister Gough Whitlam in 1975 and replace him with opposition leader Malcolm Fraser. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key questions surrounding the release of the letters. – What do the letters say? The biggest revelation from the correspondence is that then governor-general to Australia did not give Her Majesty advance notice of his decision to remove Mr Whitlam. In one letter to the Queen’s then-private secretary Sir Martin Charteris, Sir John wrote: “I should say I decided to take the step I took without informing the palace in advance...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gough Whitlam Gough Whitlam Australian politician, 21st Prime Minister of Australia

Gough Whitlam: Queen not told in advance of Australia PM's sacking, letters show

 Her representative dismissed Gough Whitlam without telling her first, newly released letters show.
BBC News

Palace letters reveal Sir John Kerr dismissed Gough Whitlam without informing the Queen

 The Queen was not told about Sir John Kerr's final decision to dismiss Gough Whitlam.
SBS

Secret letters will today reveal the Queen’s role in a key moment in Australian history

 Professor Jenny Hocking recently won her longstanding campaign for the National Archives of Australia to release the so-called “palace letters” about the..
SBS
Australian court grants access to Queen's letters [Video]

Australian court grants access to Queen's letters

An Australian court ruled on Friday that the country's archives must release letters between Queen Elizabeth and her local representative during the 1970s, a move which may shed light on the only sacking of a modern prime minister by the monarchy. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:17Published

Malcolm Fraser Malcolm Fraser Australian politician, 22nd Prime Minister of Australia


Martin Charteris, Baron Charteris of Amisfield Martin Charteris, Baron Charteris of Amisfield courtier of Queen Elizabeth II


Related news from verified sources

Key questions: Letters show Queen unaware of plan to remove former Australia PM

 Newly-released correspondence has revealed Her Majesty was not informed of her representative to Australia’s decision to dismiss then-prime minister Gough...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SBS

Tweets about this

paddybts

paddy bts RT @SBSNews: Professor Jenny Hocking recently won a campaign for the National Archives of Australia to release the so-called “palace letter… 2 hours ago

eccnsw

ECC NSW Forty-five years after they were written, hundreds of previously secret letters between the queen and the governor-… https://t.co/TxrDwphkRy 5 hours ago