Key questions: Letters show Queen unaware of plan to remove former Australia PM
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Newly-released correspondence has revealed Her Majesty was not informed of her representative to Australia’s decision to dismiss then-prime minister Gough Whitlam in 1975 and replace him with opposition leader Malcolm Fraser. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key questions surrounding the release of the letters. – What do the letters say? The biggest revelation from the correspondence is that then governor-general to Australia did not give Her Majesty advance notice of his decision to remove Mr Whitlam. In one letter to the Queen’s then-private secretary Sir Martin Charteris, Sir John wrote: “I should say I decided to take the step I took without informing the palace in advance...
