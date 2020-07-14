Global  
 

UK demands the public wear face coverings in shops

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government will demand people wear face coverings in shops as it seeks to clarify its message after weeks of prevarication amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to tell the House of Commons on Tuesday that anyone failing to comply with the order could face a fine of […]
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Face coverings should be worn in shops: UK PM

Face coverings should be worn in shops: UK PM 01:08

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that people should wear masks in confined spaces such as shops and that the government would say more in the next few days about what "tools of enforcement" would be used.

