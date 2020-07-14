|
UK demands the public wear face coverings in shops
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government will demand people wear face coverings in shops as it seeks to clarify its message after weeks of prevarication amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Secretary Matt Hancock is expected to tell the House of Commons on Tuesday that anyone failing to comply with the order could face a fine of […]
