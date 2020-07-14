MythBusters host Grant Imahara dies at 49
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 (
27 minutes ago) Discovery Channel confirmed the death of Imahara, an enthusiastic influence in the popular science world best known for building robots and operating electronics on the hit show for a decade.
