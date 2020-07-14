Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MythBusters host Grant Imahara dies at 49

The Age Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Discovery Channel confirmed the death of Imahara, an enthusiastic influence in the popular science world best known for building robots and operating electronics on the hit show for a decade.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Grant Imahara, 'MythBusters' And 'White Rabbit Project' Co-Host, Has Died At 49

Grant Imahara, 'MythBusters' And 'White Rabbit Project' Co-Host, Has Died At 49 00:22

 Grant Imahara, longtime co-host of the beloved Discovery Channel science series MythBusters, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 49.WCCO This Morning - July 14, 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Grant Imahara, Host Of 'MythBusters' And 'White Rabbit Project" Dies At 49 [Video]

Grant Imahara, Host Of 'MythBusters' And 'White Rabbit Project" Dies At 49

Grant Imahara, host of Discovery Channel's "MythBusters" and Netflix's "White Rabbit Project," has died. The tragic news was announced in a statement from the Discovery Channel. According to CNN,..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Grant Imahara Dead - 'Mythbusters' Host Dies Suddenly at 49

 Grant Imahara, the host of the science show Mythbusters, has sadly passed away. The 49-year-old TV host reportedly died suddenly at the age of 49, according to...
Just Jared

'MythBusters' star Grant Imahara, host of 'White Rabbit Project,' dies at 49

 "MythBusters" co-host Adam Savage is "at a loss, no words" following the sudden death of fellow host Grant Imahara at 49.
USATODAY.com

Grant Imahara, former host of Discovery Channel's 'Mythbusters, dead at 49

 Grant Imahara, a former host of the Discovery Channel show “Mythbusters,” reportedly died on Monday of a brain aneurysm. He was 49 years old.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

MazymMary

mary m RT @BardsFM: 👀 Grant Imahara, who hosted the popular science show MythBusters and Netflix's White Rabbit Project, has died. He was 49. "W… 2 seconds ago

cjhebert94

CatCurator RT @philthatremains: This is so sad to hear! I really enjoyed watching him on mythbusters. Condolences to his friends n family. https://t.… 2 seconds ago

megolasuk

MegolasUK🐸🇬🇧 RT @THR: Grant Imahara, host of 'MythBusters' and 'White Rabbit Project,' dies at 49 https://t.co/j7yhlOekrJ 6 seconds ago

Ozkar12

Oscar Arias Diaz RT @Variety: #Mythbusters host Grant Imahara has died: “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of o… 8 seconds ago

maggie_pie_

Grandma Sophie Hatter RT @librarian_kate: This sucks. Grant Imahara Dead: 'MythBusters' Host Was 49 | Hollywood Reporter https://t.co/3blwf9Mlzd 8 seconds ago

joetamborello

Joe Tamborello Sad news to wake up to today. Grant Imahara's talents were just incredible to watch. His memory will live on in so… https://t.co/3vzvnALpu8 8 seconds ago

WordiestAxis1

WordiestAxis1 RT @IGN: Former MythBusters host Grant Imahara has died at the age of 49. https://t.co/QxpNXLFyZn https://t.co/sNEwBt1Ngj 9 seconds ago

JohnEG78

John Edward Garcia RT @ElonsBrain: Suck it 2020. 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/pOef2zH0Nv 10 seconds ago