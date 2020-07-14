Global  
 

1-year-old killed at New York City cookout shooting, three injured

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
New York City police are searching for answers after a 1-year-old was killed and three others were injured in a Sunday shooting.
 Police are investigating the drive-by shootings of five individuals on Monday night in Canarsie. The violence follows the killing of a 1-year-old who was sitting in his stroller at a barbecue late Sunday night in Bed-Stuy. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

