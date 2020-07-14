Global  
 

Coronavirus | 86% of total active COVID-19 cases from 10 states, says Health Ministry

Hindu Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
Rajesh Bhushan also said that the total recovered cases of COVID-19 are about 1.8 times the number of active cases.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID: India crosses 8 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases

COVID: India crosses 8 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases 01:02

 India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 8 lakh mark with 519 deaths and highest single-day spike of 27,114 cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated 22,123 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. 1,13,07,002...

