Coronavirus | 86% of total active COVID-19 cases from 10 states, says Health Ministry

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 8 lakh mark with 519 deaths and highest single-day spike of 27,114 cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated 22,123 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. 1,13,07,002...
Health Ministry OSD, Rajesh Bhushan on COVID-19 cases said that 86% of the total cases are confined to 10 states. He said, "Two of these have 50% of these cases - Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu - and eight..