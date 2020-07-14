Spiking cost of gasoline pushes June consumer prices up 0.6%
Tuesday, 14 July 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices increased 0.6% in June, after three months of declines, with a big jump in gasoline prices accounting for over half of the gain. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that the increase in ts consumer price index followed declines of 0.4% in March, 0.8% in April and 0.1% in May […]
