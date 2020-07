Tokyo Olympics could help Sapporo land 2030 Winter Games Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

TOKYO (AP) — The president of the Japanese Olympic Committee said Tuesday that if Tokyo can pull off next year’s Summer Games, then the city of Sapporo could be in good standing to hold the 2030 Winter Olympics. Yasuhiro Yamashita, a former Olympic gold medalist in judo, acknowledged in a news conference that it will […] 👓 View full article