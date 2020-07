Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting escalates, 14 killed Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces escalated Tuesday, with Azerbaijan reporting seven more troops killed, including a general, and Armenia saying it has lost two servicemen. Skirmishes on the volatile border between the two South Caucasus nations began Sunday. The new losses bring the number of Azerbaijani troops killed to 11. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Fighting breaks out on Azerbaijan-Armenia border Though a ceasefire was agreed in 1994, Azerbaijan and Armenia continue to accuse each other of shooting attacks around Nagorno-Karabakh.

Jerusalem Post 20 hours ago





Tweets about this