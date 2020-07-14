Daniel Lewis Lee Executed in First F

Daniel Lewis Lee would be the first federal inmate to be executed in the United States since 2003 and the first since President Donald Trump announced plans to...

Victims’ family asks for delay of federal inmate’s execution LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Family members of the victims of an inmate scheduled to be put to death next week asked a federal judge to delay his execution...

Seattle Times 1 week ago Also reported by • NYTimes.com

