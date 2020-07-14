Global  
 

Burger King addresses elephant in the room, and it’s a cow

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 July 2020
Burger King is staging an intervention with its cows. The chain has rebalanced the diet of some of the cows by adding lemon grass in a bid to limit bovines contributions to climate change. By tweaking their diet, Burger King said Tuesday that it believes it can reduce a cows’ daily methane emissions by about […]
