A very Canberra War of the Roses Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Canberra's fraught literary landscape fractured this week when the Canberra Writers Festival was attacked over its lack of diversity. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Milky Way Meteor Shower Timelapse



Occurred on May 6, 2020 / Canberra, Australia Info from Licensor: "Ari Rex is an international award-winning photographer based in Canberra. Ari is driven by perfection. His broad technical knowledge.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:35 Published on May 26, 2020

Tweets about this