You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Uber And Lyft Drivers Are Now Supported By Employee Laws



California's Public Utilities Commission made an order Tuesday regarding Uber and Lyft drivers. All drivers are "presumed to be employees" under AB-5, the state's new gig work law. The agency said.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published on June 11, 2020 California Voters To Decide Whether AB5 Applies To Rideshare Drivers



This November, California voters will decide whether drivers for companies such as Uber and Lyft should be classified as freelancers or employees. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:40 Published on May 26, 2020

Tweets about this