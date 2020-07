Fired VA staffer facing 7 murder counts in insulin deaths Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

A former staffer at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia is being charged with killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday. Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia, is being charged with second degree […] 👓 View full article

