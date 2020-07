Canada, US poised to extend border restrictions to Aug. 21 Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — The U.S. and Canada are poised to extend their agreement to keep their shared border closed to non-essential travel to Aug. 21, but a final confirmation has not been given, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday. The agreement would likely extend the closure by another 30 days. The official was […] 👓 View full article