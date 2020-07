Confederate statue being moved at University of Mississippi Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Confederate monument that’s been a divisive symbol at the University of Mississippi was being removed Tuesday from a prominent spot on the Oxford campus. It will be taken to a Civil War cemetery in a secluded part of campus. Students and faculty who pushed the university for years to move […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Mississippi board votes ‘no’ on moving Confederate monument OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Officials in a Mississippi county unanimously voted to keep a Confederate monument where it stands, saying moving the statue wouldn’t...

Seattle Times 1 week ago





Tweets about this