Virgin Atlantic raises $1.8 billion before planned restart Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — Virgin Atlantic has raised 1.2 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) from private sources, including from founder Richard Branson, the company said Tuesday, as it tries to rebuild its battered finances following the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic. Branson’s Virgin Group will provide 200 million pounds, while Delta Air Lines, which owns 49% […] 👓 View full article

