Stunning video shows Comet Neowise rise above Earth in real time

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ()
As Comet Neowise makes it way across the sky, one visual artist created a stunning video showing the comet rise above Earth.
News video: Comet NEOWISE Captured Soaring Over Stonehenge

Comet NEOWISE Captured Soaring Over Stonehenge 01:14

 Photographer Matthew Brown captured "a photo of a lifetime" as the rare comet was seen over Stonehenge on July 10th. The last time comet NEOWISE passed Earth was 6,800 years ago… that's before the wheel was invented.

Comet Visible From Earth This Month [Video]

Comet Visible From Earth This Month

After this month, NEOWISE will not be visible from Earth again for several thousand years.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:34Published
Stunning footage of Comet Neowise at sunrise over Ontario, Canada [Video]

Stunning footage of Comet Neowise at sunrise over Ontario, Canada

Photographer Christopher Cryne captured this stunning time-lapse footage of Comet Neowise at sunrise from Belwood, Ontario, Canada The river with periodic mist forming adds to the amazing scene

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:53Published
Timelapse footage shows Comet Neowise rising over the UK [Video]

Timelapse footage shows Comet Neowise rising over the UK

Timelapse footage shows Comet Neowise rising over the UK last night. "The video was filmed from Deacon Hill, Pegsdon Hills and Hoo Bit Nature Reserve in Hertfordshire on the 11.07.20 between 2 and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:42Published

