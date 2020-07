You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Eagles sign Jason Peters, plan to move him to right guard The Philadelphia Eagles have signed nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year deal and plan to use him at right guard

Eagles sign Jason Peters to one-year contract, will replace Brandon Brooks at right guard The Eagles bring Peters back, but at a new position

